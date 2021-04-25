Local Group Hoping to Pitch Esports as an Extracurricular Activity to School Boards

A local non profit organization is hoping to attract more gamers.

1Dream Esports is launching a pilot project to see how Rocket League competitions would work among students.

The group has teamed up with the Greater Essex Virtual School and St. Clair College's Varsity Esports team.

Founder Omar Nizam says he launched the organization in February and is hoping esports becomes an after school extracurricular activity similar to basketball, soccer and football.

He says the gaming industry is growing at a rapid rate.

"It's a ever growing industry and there's so many opportunities for people going into school and coming out of school and even for kids to earn income while going to school," says Nizam.

Nizam says gaming is similar to other extracurricular activities.

"Our point of doing this, is we noticed that there was a void of team building with sports being missing and we wanted to come in and kind of esports to it, to see if maybe esports can continue on when things go back to normal after COVID and can be apart of extracurricular activities," says Nizam.

He believes there are plenty of opportunities in gaming for students.

"We want to try to provide opportunities as much as we can and also shed light on something that could help other students that can't make sport teams," says Nizam. "Some kids are talented in things other than sports but they don't have the avenue to showcase their talent at an early age."

Nizam says he wants to meet with area school boards to pitch his idea.

He's also hoping to meet with the Ministry of Education.

Recently retired NFL player Tyrone Crawford sits on the organization's board.

The group hosted its first Rocket League Championships for elementary students on Wednesday.

The championships started in February for secondary students.