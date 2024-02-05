Local group of four wins more than $80,000

A group of four from Essex County is celebrating, after a big win through the OLG game POOLS.

The group members include:

James Kaschak of Tecumseh

Christopher Nielsen of Windsor

Sean Hinnegan of Windsor

Sergio Dibiase of Windsor

The group of four met at work and have been friends for over 20 years.

According to a release, they bonded over football fantasy leagues and have been playing POOLS together for the past 10 years.

With no odds or spreads, POOLS is advertised as an easy way to bet on sports.

Each $5 wager allows players to pick their sport, card number, and select who they think will win each matchup. Get the most correct picks and win or share the prize pool.

The four winners rotate who will make the selections each week, and this ticket was selected by Dibiase.

"We knew we won after the Sunday game," Nielsen said.

"The last two minutes of the game were a real nail biter. We knew it was probably going to be a big win," Dibiase added.

"We were all texting each other in celebration," Kaschak said. "I woke up my wife to tell her right away because I didn't believe it. I needed her to make sure I wasn't dreaming!"

The group members have exciting plans for their windfall.

Dibiase plans to use his portion of the win to treat his family to a European adventure, Kaschak is planning to renovate his kitchen, and Nielsen is planning a bucket list adventure with his family to travel to Europe.

"It feels good to win together after all these years," Dibiase concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Unique Convenience on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.

