Local guitarist relieved stolen equipment returned

A local guitarist and local band are feeling some relief after over $6,000 worth of stolen equipment was returned to them.

A guitarist who plays with South River Slim, a Windsor band, travelled to Niagara to play at a restaurant in Fort Erie.

On March 25, while they were unloading their equipment into the bar they noticed that their suitcase filled with over 20 harmonics and mementos, a custom Fano guitar, and a backpack filled with musical gear was missing.

The custom guitar is worth approximately $4,000, while the backpack was filled with gear worth about $2,000.

The missing items were posted to Kijiji, and Niagara Regional Police were able to locate and arrest two individuals within 48 hours from the time the equipment was stolen.

The guitar, the backpack and a majority of the harmonicas were returned, however, some of the harmonics as well as the mementos from the suitcase are still missing.

Grady Caplin, band member of South River Slim, says Niagara Police are still working to locate the suitcase.

"What is seems like happened is that the instruments that were inside were taken out, and the suitcase would've been dumped somewhere. So, it's still being searched for, the case is full of all of these collectables and artifacts."

Suitcase filled with mementos. April 1, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Matt Caplin Facebook)

He says he's feeling some relief that the equipment was returned.

"It feels so good to get all of that equipment back. Obviously that's a nightmare for a musician, that's our tool, that's what we use to play and is our livelihood. So just so, so happy to be able to get it back."

Caplin says despite how careful they already are, there is a lesson to be learned.

"Just can never be too diligent, I think. It can happen so quick. One thing I know is that whatever did happen, it happened super, super quick and it was a grab and go. So you can never be too careful."

South River Slim will be back in Windsor to play four shows in April.

They will play at Cosmos Lounge in Caesars on April 14, Dominion House on April 16, Below The Tracks on April 21, and the west-end Bourbon Tap and Grill on April 22.

-with files from AM800's Kathie McMann