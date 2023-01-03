Local gym promotes both physical and mental health wellness for 2023 New Year's resolutions

The new year has officially begun, and for many that means New Year's resolutions.

The most common new year's resolution continues to be health and wellness.

One local gym is promoting both physical and mental health wellness for 2023.

Karin Dicarlo, the General Manager at Movati Athletic, says she's seen a huge shift in those who attend the gym.

She says she noticed a change in those attending the gym following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's been a bit of a pervasive shift towards more personal approach to fitness modalities from the traditional cardio and weights, to the importance of sleep, recovery and mental health."

She says what exercise she thinks will be the most popular in 2023.

"Weightlifting continues to be on the rise, especially for women. The science has proven the importance of resistance exercise for any age, and across all genders, which I think is a wonderful thing."

With many making new year's resolutions, they can sometimes be hard to stick to.

Dicarlo says wearable's, such Fitbit's, Apple Watches, and Android's Smart Watches, have made a big difference for those to keep momentum throughout the entire year.

"They're offering a bigger picture into our full wellness, beyond steps. Many companies continue to integrate their technology of the wearable's that people are wearing on their wrists so that people can easily track their full health and wellness across multiple platforms."

She says what she hopes the new year will bring the community.

"I think 2023 is going to see more people wanting to really find that balance, and more happiness. One of the things that I always say is that, 'you may start on a fitness program, or your fitness journey, because you want to look better, but you stick with it because it makes you feel better'."

Movati Athletic is located at 650 Division Road in Windsor.

Movati offers many amenities outside of their gym, including a wide variety of classes, a 'Women's Only' area, indoor pools, sauna and steam rooms, and a cafe and lounge.

-with files from AM800's Kurlis Mati