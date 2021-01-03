Local Health Care Worker Dies of COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed the life of a local health care worker.

According to Unifor, 60-year-old Sheila Yakovishin passed away on December 31 from the virus.

The national union says she was a member of Local 2458 and worked at Berkshire Care Centre for more than 30-years.

Local 2458 President Tullio DiPonti says it's an emotional time for his members.

"Everybody I talked that worked beside her, side by side she was a fun person, she was a caring person," says DiPonti. "She was a person that enjoyed what she was doing and just enjoyed being at the work place."

He says Yakovishin enjoyed helping others.

"I feel so bad for Sheila's family and she did everything possible to make sure that she was taking care of the ones she loved which was her family and the residents that she worked at the facility she worked at," says DiPonti.

"She was a wonderful woman," says DiPonti. "Worked at one of the workplaces for 33-years, kept going to work to make sure she took care of her residents and save her residents, unfortunately this COVID got to her and she couldn't save herself, very sad, very sad day."

Berkshire Care Centre is on Dougall Avenue in Windsor — COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the long-term care home on December 11.

According to Unifor and the Windsor-Essex Health Unit, 82 residents at the home have tested positive for COVID-19 along with 38 staff members.