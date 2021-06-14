Local Health Care Workers Can Now Work at More Than One Location

Fully vaccinated healthcare workers in Windsor-Essex are now eligible to work at more than one location.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit sent a memo to its partners in long-term care along with retirement homes, congregating living settings and health system partners discussing the change.

"Locally our recommendation has been right from the beginning of the pandemic is for health care workers to restrict their work to one location only and this was done to protect the area from one individual if they contract COVID from infecting more than one facility where we have high risk individuals in these facilities," says Dr. Ahmed.

"In order to move forward now that we have a good and high vaccination rate, we know that our COVID case rates are going down and we are trying to switch to a more routine or regular protocols," he adds.

Dr. Ahmed says the decision was based on direction from the Ministry of Long Term Care.