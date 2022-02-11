Local health officials release open letter on vaccines for kids aged 5-11

Local health officials released an open letter to parents and caregivers in Windsor and Essex County on Thursday, to continue to encourage every eligible member of the community to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In particular, with the expansion of eligibility to children aged 5 to 11, they realize that parents and caregivers may have questions before making the decision to vaccinate their children.

They want to clearly form a united voice to emphasize the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for children within that age group.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says in our area 40% of children in that range have received their first dose and 15% their second dose.

"The province has set the target at 70%. It's particularly important to vaccinate young people because it not only helps them but it makes them less likely to get sick, less likely to be admitted to hospital, and less likely to suffer the most severe consequences of COVID-19. It also helps break the chain of transmission."

Dr. Vikesh Miraj (mirage), The President of the Essex County Medical Society, says they continue to encourage vaccination in their own patient populations but the conversation is now being extended with more media and community outreach.

"Emphasizing the importance of improving vaccination rates and emphasizing the importance of protecting the community. Highlighting the safety is an absolute priority as well, so overall just raising the profile of this topic and trying to get legitimate information out there."

The chief of staff from Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Dr. Andrea Steen, says as a mother and a parent she understands that this decision can weigh heavily on each one of us, but that the science and the data shows the vaccine is safe.

"As a family physician I would urge you to have that discussion with your trusted healthcare provider. Because this is the person that you have already trusted with your child's vaccines since birth. They know your history, they know your child's history and you can discuss your concerns and questions in a very safe environment."

COVID-19 vaccinations are available for children in the 5 to 11 age groups at participating local pharmacies, through participating healthcare providers, at pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the region, and at the local mass vaccination sites.