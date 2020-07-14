Local Health Receiving Complaints about Patios and Face Coverings

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to deal with COVID-19 complaints.

As heard on AM800 news last week, the health unit has received more than 220 complaints since the region entered stage two and the mandatory mask order was put in place.

At the health unit's Tuesday morning briefing, CEO and Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette says since the beginning of July, the health unit has done 154 onsite inspections, with 88 of them coming last week.

She says most of the complaints have dealt with face coverings and patios.

"I think as people are going out and experiencing life on patios and in other areas, if they are observing something they're concerned about, I think they are able to identify that, they like someone to hear them and to be able to follow up and that is the health unit," says Marentette.

She says the complaints were to be expected.

"We hope that the number of complaints go down because the messaging has never changed," says Marentette. "All those public health measures remain in place."

Marentette says the complaints have put an additional stress on the health unit's existing team.

"We do have a board meeting coming up on Thursday and we will be talking about additional staffing as COVID continues," says Marentette. "The resources that we have dedicated to COVID is quite a bit internally and we are also using other health unit staff."

The health unit did receive five complaints last weekend about Leamington and Kingsville.

It was the first weekend for stage two of the province's recovery plan for the two municipalities.