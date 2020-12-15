Local Health Unit Announces 136 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 136 new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, 35 are related to outbreaks, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community spread and the remaining cases are under investigation.

There are now 837 active cases in the community with 53 people in the hospital including 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit adds there are 67 suspected cases also in hospital.

The region has now recorded 4,899 cases since the pandemic began with 3,971 listed as resolved.

There have been 91 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.