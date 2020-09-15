Local Health Unit Confirms Second COVID-19 Community Cluster

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex has confirmed the region is dealing with its second COVID-19 community cluster.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he will provide details on the cluster during his daily briefing on Thursday.

He would only say the recent close contact cases are “related to a few social gatherings.”

The health unit reported the area's first major COVID-19 community cluster on September 2.

The cluster was caused after a local family hosted a party in mid-August.

To date, 38 confirmed cases are linked to the first community cluster.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesdsay.