Local health unit gearing up for vaccine roll out for children aged five to 11

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working on its plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for younger children.

The federal government is expected to announce Friday that Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for use on kids aged five to 11.

A move local acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says is going to have a big impact on the spread of the virus.

He says there are far too many cases in our local schools.

"We have dismissed more than 450 groups of young people in schools," he says. "So the burden of COVID-19 among young people is high. These young people have been disproportionately affected to the extent that they are being excluded from school."

Dr. Nesathurai says school exposures often lead to cases in the community.

"One of the things we're seeing in recent weeks is that we're having clusters of cases or groups of cases," says Dr. Nesathurai. "We see exposures at schools and people being infected at schools and that leading to transmission at recreational events, and then that being transmitted to social events such as a party."

He adds a higher youth vaccination rate will be good for everyone.

"Vaccination rates still have an opportunity for improvement, especially among young people in schools," he says. "If vaccination rates get to a higher number and all other things stay about where we are, I think we're more likely to be able to withdraw at least some public health measures."

Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott says the provincial vaccine booking system will start accepting appointments for children after the vaccine supply arrives which is expected to be early next week.

There are currently five schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.