Local Health Unit Getting Ready for COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

With the COVID-19 vaccine now in Windsor-Essex, plans are in the works to rollout it out.

As heard on AM800 news last Friday, employees who work at long-term care or retirement homes that are not in outbreak will receive the vaccine first.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says health care workers will be receiving the two-dose vaccine and the target will then shift to facilities that have come out of an outbreak followed by homes that have the outbreak contained.

"A proportion of these employees from these homes will be vaccinated in the initial cycle," says Dr. Ahmed. "Once we finish the initial cycle and depending on the supply, we will target the facilities that come out of the outbreak at that time followed by the facilities with contained COVID outbreak."



"We hope to have more steady supply of vaccine in the coming weeks to vaccinate all residents and staff working in these facilities including health care workers that are working in high risk areas such as COVID assessment centres, ICU and floors with COVID-19 patients," Dr. Ahmed added.

He says the healthcare workers will be receiving the vaccine first, not the residents.

"If they are protected, if they are not developing the disease then they cannot pass it on to any of the residents," says Dr. Ahmed. "That way we are basically putting protection around these seniors and vulnerable people in these homes by vaccinated the health care workers."

There are currently 13 outbreaks at long term- care or retirement homes in Windsor-Essex.