Local Health Unit Launches New Section of its Website

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has unveiled a new COVID-19 related section on its website.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the new section is for Public Exposure Notifications.

He says the health unit will post a notification if someone has been exposed to the virus in a local establishment/business.

Dr. Ahmed says two key pieces such as the exposure date and the business are highlighted in the new section.

"I think people should be watching that especially who are out and about quite a lot," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the current notifications on the website are considered low risk exposure sites.

"Obviously we cannot rule out any potential risks and knowing that when, especially in these large types of settings, there's always risks," says Dr. Ahmed.

Over the weekend, the health unit issued two possible exposure points.

On Saturday, the health unit announced a staff member at The Spirit of Halloween store at Devonshire Mall attended work while infected with the virus on August 25.

While on Sunday, the health unit reported possible COVID-19 exposure at the Tim Horton's on Malden Road in LaSalle and at Xanadu Gym in Lakeshore.