Local Health Unit Pushing for Low-Risk Halloween Activities

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is recommending a "low-risk" Halloween this year.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the health unit is encouraging the public to celebrate at home with your immediate family to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 as well as limiting potential transmission of the virus.

"Low at risk activities include celebrating at home with your immediate family and being creative with your activities such as a trick or treat scavenger hunt or hosting a virtual costume party with family and friends," says Marentette. "Parties and traditional trick or treating increases the number of contacts and potential for exposure for COVID-19.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

She says those who are considering high risk activities should follow all safety measures such as the use of hand sanitizer.

"Trick or treat from a distance, wear a proper mask or face covering, costume masks are not suitable," says Marentette. "Practice frequent hand washing, avoid touching surfaces, avoid large groups, limit the number of households you visit."

She says there are some tips for those who are considering handing out treats this year.

"Distribute treats from a distance using tongs or a table with spaced out treats," says Marentette. "Provide treats that are prepackaged and individually wrapped. Wear a mask or face covering at all times. Place physical distancing markers on your driveway and consider sitting outside to avoid large line ups and congestion at your door."

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year.