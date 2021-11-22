Local health unit ready to roll out vaccines for kids beginning Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is ready to roll with vaccinating local children aged 5 to 11, now that the green light has been given they're just waiting for supply to arrive.

The province announced Tuesday morning that children in Ontario in that age group will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments as of Tuesday.

Locally, appointment slots at the Devonshire Mall mass vaccination clinic are now available, with the first appointments taking place this Thursday morning.

WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis says the number of eligible children in the age group locally is 33,000, and officials are already prepared to go.

"All of our partners we've been prepping with, certainly our mass vaccination site, has been preparing for 5 to 11s," she continued. "And now we're just waiting for the vaccine supply then we'll be able to get started because the paediatric doses are different than what we have one site and in storage for adults."

Acting medical officer of health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, says the message to the community is around how important vaccinating kids will be to lowering the overall burden of COVID-19 locally.

He says it doesn't just protect a child from the disease, but will also help to keep students in school.

"If a large group of children get vaccinated we're less likely to see transmission of COVID-19 in schools. And that'll decrease the likelihood of cohort closures or cohort dismissals which means that more children will be able to stay in school. It'll decrease the chances of entire school closures, which means that again more children will get the opportunity to stay in school."

Dr. Nesathurai says they'll be ready to rollout vaccinations through multiple distribution channels on top of the mass vaccination centre in the coming days, including community vaccination clinics, physicians offices and more.

He says it's an important next step in the fight against COVID-19.

"When we vaccinate young people in Ontario, we're vaccinating for their benefit and we're also vaccinating for the community benefit. It is a part of civic participation to get your children vaccinated, the risk versus benefits clearly weigh towards vaccinating your child," he stated.

The province announced Monday morning that Ontario is expected to receive 1,076,000 doses of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, which will then be immediately distributed to public health units, pharmacies, and primary care settings.

Local appointments are now available and can be booked by following the links on the health unit’s website or by calling 226-773-2200.