Local Health Unit Reporting 66 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is out with the latest COVID-19 numbers adding 66 new cases of the virus Sunday.

Of the new cases, 28 are the result of close contact with another confirmed case, 12 were caused by community spread while the remaining 26 are still under investigation.

The region has now seen 14,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 409 deaths.

Outbreaks remain in place at six workplaces and one school.

To date, 131,364 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents while 20 people are currently in hospital for treatment.