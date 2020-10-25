Local Health Unit Reporting Seven New COVID-19 Cases Sunday

There are seven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday in Windsor-Essex bringing the region's total to 2,794.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, one was caused by close contact with another confirmed case while the remaining six are still under investigation.

Workplaces in Lakeshore and Kingsville remain on the health unit's list of outbreaks.

On a positive note, there are currently no long-term care homes or schools on the list.

Meantime, Ontario set a new single day record with 1,042 new cases Sunday.