Local Health Unit Reports 56 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 56 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, one is outbreak related and 32 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 316 active cases in the community, with 106 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,260 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 260 are the Delta variant.

There are five workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a long term care home.

Seven confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 17,380 cases since the pandemic began with 16,627 listed as resolved.

There have now been 437 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 560,520 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 77.7 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

70.1 per cent (12 and over) have received both doses of the vaccine.