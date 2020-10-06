Local Health Unit Reports Six Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 for Windsor-Essex.

Of the six cases announced on Tuesday, three are a result of a close contact with someone already confirmed to have the virus, one is considered community spread, one is a worker in the agri-farm sector and one is still under investigation.

The health unit says there currently are 37 active cases in the area with two people in hospital.

Windsor-Essex now has 2,680 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began with 76 deaths.

2,567 cases are listed as resolved.

There are currently no outbreak protocols in place at any workplaces or at any long-term care or retirement homes.