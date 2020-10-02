Local Health Unit Reports Three New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced three new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Of the cases announced this morning, two are related to travel outside of Canada while one is community based.

One person remains in the hospital receiving care for the virus.

This region now has 2,667 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths. 2,549 cases are listed as resolved.

There are no outbreak protocols in place at any workplaces or at any long-term care or retirement homes.

