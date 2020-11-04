Local Health Unit Rescinds Influenza A Case

There is no longer a case of Influenza A in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit has rescinded the case after the test came back false positive.

"Yesterday we announced our first case of influenza however we have since learned that this was a false positive and not the case of the flu," says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

The health unit had originally said a resident in a long term care home had influenza and the facility was put in influenza outbreak.

Marentette says the health unit has confirmed with the lab that the test was false positive.

"We have confirmed with the lab that it was a false positive so not a true case of influenza, so we do not have any cases of influenza in our community," says Marentette.

Last influenza season, there were a total of 179 lab confirmed influenza cases, with the first case being reported December 9, 2019.