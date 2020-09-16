Local Health Unit says Student did not Contract COVID-19 at School

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex says the Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School student who has COVID-19 did not contract the virus at the school.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit's investigation revealed the student was exposed to the virus outside of the elementary school.

"Our investigation didn't reveal any potential source of acquisition at the school environment," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the health unit hopes the virus does not spread to other students.

"As the other rest of the cohorts are identified, we hope that, that continues," says Dr. Ahmed. "To our information, the case acquired the disease outside of the school environment."

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the student was not symptomatic while inside the classroom.

As heard on AM800 news, a student from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg tested positive for COVID-19.



A letter was sent home to parents on Tuesday to let them about the positive case.

School boards are required to notify of a positive case and the affected student's class will have to self isolate for 14 days.