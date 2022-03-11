Local health unit still working on finding permanent medical officer of health

The search for a permanent medical officer of health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai has held the position since Dr. Wajid Ahmed left for a job with the province in the fall.

Dr. Nesathurai says he's not sure if he's ready to step into the role permanently.

"I think that, for now, the acting role is what I think would be my preference," he continued. "I think that thinking back to the pandemic, the pandemic has been unpredictable, it's been disruptive for every person in the community."

He says the health unit is going a great job without a permanent medical officer of health.

"I do think that Windsor-Essex has a very professionally run public health service and I think that the 300 people at the health service have been doing a spectacular job of trying to advance the health of the community. I think they should be recognized for their commitment from the beginning of the pandemic," Dr. Nesathurai said.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says they're still working on recruitment.

"We're still in the process, our board is still in the process of recruitment. So I don't have an update for you, but we are still actively in that process."

Dr. Ahmed officially stepped down on October 1 to become the new Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Province of Ontario.

There's no word yet when the health unit will announce a permanent replacement.