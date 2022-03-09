Local health unit urging community to remain cautious as province lifts mask mandate

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding the community to be cautious following the provincial announcement masks will no longer be required in most public spaces after March 21.

In a statement, the health unit says the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and residents should assess their level of risk in their daily routine and continue to protect themselves if necessary.

Those who are feeling sick are still asked to stay home and individuals with increased risk should continue to avoid poorly ventilated areas or crowded indoor spaces.

The statement goes on to say vaccination is the best tool to get past the pandemic and the health unit continues to encourage local organizations to create or maintain vaccination policies for staff.

The latest information on the current level of community risk can be found on the health unit's website.