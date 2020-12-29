Local Health Unit using Virtual Assistant Tool to help Combat the Spread of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is introducing a virtual assistant tool to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"These text messages are not spam but are one more tool to help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community in a quick and effective manner," says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette. "If you receive these text messages, you can help by providing the most accurate information possible in a quick turnaround time. This will allow us to get in touch with your contacts as soon as possible."

She says the tool will help collect further information from a confirmed case.

Marentette says if a cell phone number has been provided, a text message will be sent and will direct the individual to the virtual assistant tool.

"This process will help us to quickly identify new contacts of cases and get in touch with them in a timely manner to reduce the further potential of spread," says Marentette. "If you provide your mobile phone number, you will receive a text message that will take you to the virtual assistant tool."

Marentette says the virtual assistant tool is a mechanism through the province.

She says the local health unit has been piloting the tool for more than a week.