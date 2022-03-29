Local healthcare and municipal leaders celebrate the work of frontline workers

The mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall in the former Sears outlet will close this weekend, and local health care and municipal leaders gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the hard work of everyone involved.

The final day for the site will be Saturday, April 2 until 3:30 p.m.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis took time to thank staff and partners for their flexibility as things evolved during the year.

She says from staff dressing up as super heroes to make kids more comfortable getting their vaccines, to beginning to offer catch-up immunizations for local students in grades 7 to 12, it was an impressive effort.

"Not only has the site delivered the majority of the COVID-19 vaccines to our residents, it evolved and shifted with each new eligible group of residents," Dupuis continued. "I am truly grateful for the leadership and partnership of Windsor Regional Hospital, the City of Windsor, and those at the WECHU who have made this site a success."

Even as things began to shift, staff at the site continued to offer walk-in requests for eligible 1st, 2nd, or 3rd and 4th vaccinations against COVID-19.

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara says as much pride as he takes in his municipal titles, sitting as the chair of the WECHU Board of Health during the pandemic was even more rewarding to see the hard work of so many.

He says despite some negativity those on the frontline's continued to deliver for the community, and that's something everyone should be proud of.

"Because you wanted to do the right thing, protect all of our citizens. And you did that with grace, professionalism and we can't thank you here. This facility here, I had my booster shot done here, all my grand kids and children were done here and they couldn't say enough," McNamara said.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj echoed the comments of the other speakers, saying the frontline staff were the heart of the effort to protect lives in the region.

"Without them, none of this happens. And I have to, with the front line staff, indicate to all of you that you have saved so many lives."

Musyj says while Saturday marks the end of the mass vaccination site, it doesn't mean that COVID is going away nor the need for vaccines.

"There are plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated in the community, this does not stop the need for vaccination and this does not stop your opportunity to get vaccinated," he continued. "On the WECHU site it outlines all of the various places you can get vaccinated like pharmacies and primary care."

The site opened on June 21, 2021, and since that time more than 125,000 first and second doses have been administered as well as close to 96,000 third and fourth "booster" shot vaccinations.

- with files from Rob Hindi