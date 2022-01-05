Local high school entrepreneur supporting Hiatus House through fundraiser

A local high school student is using her small business to help raise money for the Hiatus House in Windsor.

Hiatus House helps women and children in battered and abusive relationship find a new way of living in the city by providing emergency shelter in a safe and secure building.

15-year-old Vanessa Brenders is a student at Holy Names Catholic High School and is starting a fundraiser where she'll be donating 50 per cent of proceeds towards the organization through her business Cookies & Crumbs.

"I bake everything from cakes to cupcakes, to sugar cookies, to cheesecakes and tarts," she explained. "I started my baking business when I was 14 in 2020 and have just been continuing it since."

Brenders says she will buy what they are in need of through the fundraiser, because she strongly believe that help doesn't end after the holidays.

"I believed that during the holidays a lot of people tend to donate to the foodbanks, and they sometimes believe that after the holidays not that they don't really need to donate but they kind of just transition to other things. Kind of forgetting about all the other charities but there are still a lot of charities that need help."

She says that from January 26 to February 22, people can help out by supporting the the weekly cupcake fundraiser through her online sites.

"People can just help by just buying a box or two for each week, or just one of the weeks, and 50 per cent of the profits get donated to Hiatus House for materialistic things in support of what they need.")

Anyone interested in supporting Brenders' fundraiser can go so through her website, or buy searching Cookies & Crumbs on Facebook or Instagram.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive