Local hockey fundraiser raises more than $400,000 for cancer research

A local hockey fundraiser that supports cancer research has exceeded expectations.

Jeff Casey founder of Play For A Cure, says the two day event raised more than $400,000.

"I was hoping we can make at least $300,000 so we really blew that out of the water," says Casey.

The fundraiser took place earlier this month at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle and featured an all-star hockey game between top fundraisers and more than 10 NHL alumni.

Photo courtesy: Play For A Cure founder Jeff Casey

He says money raised supports local collaborative cancer research.

"We're in the process of working with the Windsor Cancer Research Group, W-E Spark Health Institute and we're looking for opportunities to support local cancer research with developments of the new hospital," says Casey.

The event was scheduled to take place at the end of March 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019 event raised roughly $285,000 for cancer research.

Photo courtesy: Play For A Cure founder Jeff Casey