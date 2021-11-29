Local Home Hardware listed as possible COVID-19 exposure point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has listed a local Home Hardware Building Centre location as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, individuals who visited the Home Hardware at 700 Tecumseh Rd W in Windsor, may have been exposed to the virus.

WECHU is asking anyone who attended the store on Monday, November 22 between 8 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or Tuesday, November 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

If symptoms develop, the health unit ask that individuals get tested immediately.