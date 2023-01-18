Local home is finalist for top five builds in the country

A local home is a finalist for a national housing excellence award.

The VLC Custom "St. Francis" home, located at 3924 St. Francis Crescent in LaSalle, was named a finalist in the Canadian Home Builders Association's "Best Detached Custom Home" in the 4001-5000 square feet category.

The home, built by Windsor-Essex Home Builders' Association, has been named one of the top five builds in Canada.

The backyard of the VLC Custom "St. Francis" home, located at 3924 St. Francis Crescent in LaSalle, which was a finalist for top five builds in Canada. Jan. 17, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors)

President of Windsor-Essex Home Builders' Association, Vince Lapico, says when he went through the application process he thought it was a long shot that they would be a finalist.

He says their home is the only one in this category from Ontario, as the other four finalists are in British Columbia.

"When I got the email notifying me that I made the top five across Canada, I was humbled and impressed. What's nice about this is it's judged by my peers essentially, these are other home builders in the home builders association that are doing the judging and when people who are doing what you do are judging it's a really good thing."

He says this achievement can help the general perception of Windsor.

"People don't understand that we have a hidden gem down here because this house is being publicized nationally. People across the country are going to see that this house is in Windsor and people are going to ask where that is and realize there is a lot of good stuff happening in Windsor."

The open living room space of the VLC Custom "St. Francis" home, located at 3924 St. Francis Crescent in LaSalle, which was a finalist for top five builds in Canada. Jan. 17, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors)

Lapico says hard work can go a long way.

He says he hopes this achievement can inspire future trade workers.

"I started off doing small bathroom renovations, and basements and I've learned and earned my way to where I am today. Not that I'm trying to brag about myself but I think this is a good way to show people that maybe have an interest in being a tradesperson, what can happen and what you can do."

The kitchen of the VLC Custom "St. Francis" home, located at 3924 St. Francis Crescent in LaSalle, which was a finalist for top five builds in Canada. Jan. 17, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors)

The home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a heated sports pool, as well as custom millwork throughout.

The house is currently for sale for $3,499,900.

The competition received nearly 800 entries from all over the country.