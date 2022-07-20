Local horse racing season just around the corner

Opening day of horse racing in Leamington is one step closer.

Members of the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association met Tuesday night to ensure everything is ready to go for the upcoming season, from stables, to the track, to the stadium as a whole.

One thing announced was a new Lasik Testing Barn worth $250,000. Work on the barn will begin this week to ensure it's finished before the season begins next month.

In February 2022, the Ontario government announced $2.1-million in funding to offer free training for individuals who were looking to get into the horse industry.

Tom Bain is an association member and says following Tuesday's meeting he's thrilled for the season to begin.

"Everything is ready as far as the track's ready, the grand stand's ready. We're building a brand new Lasik Testing Barn worth about $250,000, so it's getting started this week. So, things are going great."

He says following a rough couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the association is planning events for the whole family to enjoy the day.

"There's something there for all ages, from the smallest where they can see the horses and go for rides, to events for the seniors. So, we're trying to encourage all ages out to make it a family day, and be able to watch some excellent Caliber horse racing."

Bain says the $2.1-million in Ontario government funding provided earlier this year has helped in the growth of those in the horse industry.

"It's encouraging to see an interest. Certainly, you go back to when Windsor Raceway closed, a number of stables dropped out of existence. And now you're seeing some of these smaller stables buying horses, enlarging their stables, and hiring more employees. It's a real win-win as far as job creation."

The horse races will be every Sunday starting the first week of August.

They will run until the end of October, with events being held for the entire family to enjoy.