Local Hospice Receives $25,000

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County is getting a financial boost.

In Honour Of The Ones We Love has donated $25,000 to Hospice's COVID Response Fund. The money will be used to assist with full clinical operations at Hospice.

"We still have to continue to take care of our lived ones that are going through this traumatic time and it's extremely important that we still take care of these loved ones and that their needs are all met," says In Honour of the Ones We Love Anita Imperioli.

Hospice continues to provide care during the pandemic at its residential homes in Windsor and Erie Shores and Imperiolo says it's a challenging time for the organization.

"I'm hoping that this will give them a little boost to give them a helping hand with this situation," she says, adding donations are not possible without the community's support.

"It's our wonderful partners that help In Honour Of The Ones We Love to continue to thrive the way we do and help our community and our patients and our loved ones," says Imperioli.

Since 1997, In Honour Of The Ones We Love has donated more than $14-million to the Windsor-Essex community including over $300,000 to hospice.