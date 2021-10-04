Local hospitality group pleased with decision to lift 'Letter of Instruction'

"A great way to start off the week."

That's how one of the owners of WKND Hospitality Group is reacting to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's decision to lift its "Letter of Instruction' for restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Andrew Corbett says they're grateful the health unit lifted the restrictions.

"It's going to be a huge benefit to the industry starting today," says Corbett.

He says the measures impacted businesses.

"Downtown Windsor was affected drastically from these restrictions so we worked really hard with everybody trying to get some movement with the health unit on this," says Corbett.

Corbett says the past four weeks have been frustrating.

"A lot of why is this happening, how do we change this, when does it stop," says Corbett. "Those were the questions we were hearing last week from other business owners and as I said we're grateful that finally it looks like it stopped and hopefully we can move forward as industry and continue to push forward here."

WKND Hospitality Group owns The Bull & Barrel, The Goat Tap & Eateries, and Wild Child Nightlife.

The group started a petition last month calling for an end to the restrictions.

The Letter of Instruction was put in place in early September by the health unit as part of a series of measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The measures included no dancing at bars, restaurants and nightclubs and at 12am closing time.