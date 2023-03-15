Local hospitals to close COVID-19 assessment centres

Another step in the right direction in the fight against COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Effective April 1, Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare will close their COVID-19 assessment centres.

The hospitals say the decision comes following a significant drop in the number of patients accessing the centres.

According to a joint hospital release, "COVID-19 numbers continue to trend down and the hospitals have reached a point where volumes are too low to necessitate continued funding of the assessment centres."

The centres opened in March 2020.

Nearly 191,000 people used the assessment centre at Windsor Regional Hospital, while almost 64,000 people used the centre in Leamington.

The hospitals say individuals can still receive care for COVID-19 symptoms from local Family Health Team Physicians and Nurse Practitioner Led Clinics, primary health providers, walk-in clinics and urgent care clinics.