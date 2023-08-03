Local hotels booked solid for Saturday

Another busy weekend for hotels in Windsor-Essex.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Gordon Orr, the head of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island says nine major local hotels are sold-out for this Saturday.

He says there are still some rooms left for Friday and Sunday but hotels are approaching sold-out status for those two days as well.

Orr says there are a number of events happening in Windsor-Essex and across the river in Detroit this holiday weekend including WWE SummerSlam, Detroit Tigers games, the PGA Tour Windsor Championship, Hogs for Hospice, Windsor-Essex Pride events and the Ontario Summer Football League championships.

He says it's good news for the hotel industry.

"Nine major hotels in the area are sold-out and Friday is in sell-out position very strong but there are rooms left still," he says. "So if you need a room you can still get a room on Friday and also Sunday because of the long weekend is also holding its own and doing very very well but many hotels are sold-out that night too. This weekend it will be tougher to find a hotel room in Windsor-Essex."

Orr says area hotels are seeing great numbers.

"We celebrate when we can sell-out the hotels because when the hotels are sold-out that means more people are staying overnight and the longer they're here of course the more money they'll leave behind in out community," says Orr.

He says the hotel industry is coming back following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are coming whether that be leisure, corporate, convention groups, sports all of those factors are coming into play and I think at the end of the day it's resulting in some tremendous numbers at a quicker growth than we thought or anticipated for out hotel overnight stays," he says.

Orr says hotel occupancy for June was up 11.5 per cent compared to last June and the average rate is up about $12 per night.

He says year to date occupancy from January to June is up 17 per cent compared to last year.

Orr adds there are two area hotels filled with asylum seekers.

Back in May, there were almost 900 asylum claimants staying at hotels in the region.