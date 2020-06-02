Local Housing Market Sees 38% Drop in Homes Sold

There has been a double-digit drop in the local housing market in May, as the average sale price rises.

The Windsor-Essex County Real Estate Board says the number of homes put on the market was down more than 36 per cent compared to a year ago with 657 properties being listed in May.

409 homes were sold in May, down more than 38 per cent compared to May of 2019.

The average sale price for May was $384,000, whereas the average sale price in May 2019 was $336,000.

The most popular style of home sold was a bungalow.