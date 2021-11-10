Local instructions for recreation facilities amended by WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has amended a Letter of Instruction put in place in late September over vaccination requirements at local sport and recreation facilities.



The letter now provides a three month grace period for those turning 12-years-old during which they can receive two doses without missing time due to a recent change in their eligibility.



During the grace period, they will be required to provide identification but not required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the grace period is only for individuals just turning 12.

"Young people who are just turning 12 will have a three month grace period to get vaccinated," he continued. "So if your child turns 12 next month, they can continue to participate in hockey or other recreational activities and during that three month grace period, they can get vaccinated."

Director of Health Promotion Eric Nadalin says individuals can continue to participate in activities during the grace period.

"Once they turn 12, they have a three month grace period during which they can receive both doses of the vaccine without being excluded from sport and recreation activities," he said.

Nadalin says individuals don't have to have to provide proof of vaccination during the grace period.

"Anyone that is within three months of their 12th birthday, following their birthday, they'll still be required to provide identification to prove that they're within three months of that birthday but they are not required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated."

Once an individual reaches 12 weeks after their birthday, they must then provide proof of vaccination in accordance with the Letter of Instruction and any applicable legislation.

The revised Letter of Instruction has been shared with all municipalities operating recreation facilities, and goes into effect immediately.

The full letter can be found here.