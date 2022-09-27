Local labour council endorses mayoral candidate Chris Holt

The Windsor and District Labour Council is endorsing city mayoral candidate Chris Holt.

Labour council interim president Mario Spagnuolo says Holt's campaign supports a lot of the themes the labour council is looking for.

He says his campaign focuses on investments in the community, public services and the auto sector.

As AM800 news reported last month, the labour council asked candidates seeking an endorsement to complete an online questionnaire.

Spagnuolo says the labour council will now work to volunteer on Holt's campaign.

"The responses from councillor Holt who's running for the mayor's position supported a lot of the themes that we were looking for, investment in the community, in public services, in the auto sector," he continued. "So he had really thorough responses and that went well with the members of our committee."

He says Holt had 'really thorough responses.'

"We were looking at public services, investment in public services, maintaining public sector jobs in those areas that no outsourcing was on the agenda. Also we were looking at investments in infrastructure, in public services and parks for example."

Spagnuolo says the labour council also endorsed another mayoral candidates in the region, along with those running for a council seat or a school board trustee seat.

"Each one had some of their own additional comments to add in terms of their work with labour in the past or in the future and their committment to social justice and equity," he stated.

Holt is up against current mayor Drew Dilkens, Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont, and Louis Vaupotic in the mayor's race.

The labour council is also endorsing Amherstburg mayoral candidate Michael Prue and Lakeshore mayoral candidate Tracey Bailey.

The labour council adds where there is no candidate listed for a specific ward or position, it means either no candidate sought an endorsement, candidates have been acclaimed, or there were no candidates in which the labour council was prepared to endorse.

The full list of endorsements for all municipalities in Windsor-Essex and for school board trustees is below:

Photo courtesy: Windsor and District Labour Council

Photo courtesy: Windsor and District Labour Council