Local lacrosse team mourning loss of former player

The Riverside Royals Jr. Masters Lacrosse Club is mourning the loss of a former player.

Matt Cousins was one of three people killed Sunday night in Wallaceburg in a crash involving a car and a transport truck.

The 24-year-old spent last season with the club.

In a statement provided to AM800 news, the club says "Cousins was always smiling and happy."

The team says "his personality brightened up any room and he played lacrosse with passion and loved the sport."

The Royals say Cousins will be greatly missed.

Photo courtesy: Riverside Royals Jr. Masters Lacrosse Club's Facebook page

The fatal crash happened around 9:55 p.m. on McNaughton Ave at Wallace Street.

Chatham-Kent police say the car turned onto McNaughton Ave and struck a semi-truck which was northbound on McNaughton Ave.

The car was carrying five people.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman, Cousins and a 24-year-old woman, all from Wallaceburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a 25-year-old Dover Township woman, was taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The fourth passenger, a 22-year-old Wallaceburg woman, was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the transport truck was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Traffic Management Unit continues to investigate.

There are a number posts on social media remembering the three that were killed in the crash.