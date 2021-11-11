Local MADD chapter calling fatal crash in Lakeshore devastating

It's not the start to the annual Project Red Ribbon campaign the local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving was hoping for.

On Wednesday night, police were called to the intersection of County Rd. 42 and Renaud Line in Lakeshore for a two vehicle collision.

One passenger was killed in crash while the driver of other vehicle was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

Chaouki Hamka is with the local MADD chapter and says anyone who gets behind the wheel impaired by drugs or alcohol is selfish.

"The whole point of Project Red Ribbon is to encourage the public to drive safe and to drive sober. Impaired driving is a criminal act. It is devastating. It's ruining people's lives and a lot of innocent people are being injured and or killed due to somebody's reckless mistakes."

He says, year after year, people just aren't getting the message.

"We constantly raise awareness. We constantly educate the public on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. This is something that's been happening for far too long, and yet people are still not getting the message. I'm not sure what it's going to take for people to finally wake up and realize that if you're drinking or doing drugs, you cannot operate a motorized vehicle."

Hamka says even the smallest amount of alcohol or cannabis can hinder your ability to drive safely.

"You're gambling with your life and the lives of others. Alcohol and drugs affect everybody differently. As soon as you have that first drink or that first toke, your body will start to feel the effects which will, obviously, make you not okay to drive."

MADD launched Project Red Ribbon last week which runs until January 3.

The annual campaign asks drivers to place a red ribbon on their vehicle as a commitment to drive safe and sober during the holiday season.