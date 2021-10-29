Local MADD chapter stresses safety this Halloween weekend

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking everyone in the community who plans to celebrate this Halloween weekend to make a plan for a designated driver.

MADD officials are always concerned whenever a holiday falls on a weekend due to the increased risk of drunk driving deaths and injuries.

Chaouki Hamka, the local community leader for MADD Windsor & Essex County, says his message to the community this weekend is pretty clear.

"Don't drive impaired, don't get in a vehicle with somebody who's been drinking or doing drugs. I think the key messaging here is to plan ahead, make sure you have a safe ride home to and from your festivities," he said.

Hamka says they always want to get this message out to the community ahead of holidays or long weekends.

"Anytime there's a holiday, anytime there's a long weekend, the more people will be celebrating then there's a higher risk that impaired driving will be there," he continued. "We encourage everyone to stay safe, have a good time, but at the same time make safe and responsible choices."

He says while this is a Canada-wide issue, in Windsor, there has been a significant increase in impaired driving as a whole.

"I think what the public really needs to understand know is that a three-day license suspension is just as bad as an impaired. So you have people who are charged with a three-day license suspension, that means at that moment while they were driving they had a certain amount of alcohol in their blood that warranted them being charged with a three-day license suspension."

It's an especially important plea for MADD Canada, after it's first National Survey On Driving After Alcohol, Cannabis Or Illicit Drug Use, released earlier this year found a disturbing number of people drive knowing they are likely impaired, and frequently have passengers with them.

- with files from Rob Hindi