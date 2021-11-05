Local MADD leader urges people 'not to be selfish' this holiday season

The community leader for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Windsor and Essex County is urging everyone "not to be selfish" when it comes to getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Chaouki Hamka made the comment as MADD launched Project Red Ribbon.

Between Nov. 1 and Jan. 3, 2022, the long running campaign asks drivers to place a red ribbon on their vehicle as a commitment to drive safe and sober during the holiday season.

Hamka says they're always worried during the holiday season because its one of the busiest times of the year.

"There's a lot more celebrations, people get together a lot more," says Hamka. "Drinking and consuming cannabis and other drugs are part people's plans. With that in play, the risk of impaired driving does go up."

He feels more people want to get out and celebrate after being stuck at home for so long during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But that's no excuse, nothing's changed with it comes to making the right choice," he says. "Impaired driving is a criminal act, impaired driving is something that shouldn't be happening. So in terms of that, nothing has changed when it comes to the laws of impaired driving or the safe and responsible choices we should be making."