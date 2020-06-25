Local Malls to Welcome Shoppers Back Thursday

Even more businesses in the two malls in Windsor will reopen their doors today.

This comes as part of Premier Doug Ford's announcement Wednesday to let most of Windsor-Essex move into Stage 2 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework.

Devonshire Mall General Manager, Chris Savard, says the mall had been open for essential services, but now all stores have been given the green light to open their doors.

Savard says the mall has had plenty of time to prepare for reopening.

"We've been planning for a number of weeks in anticipation of a return to business," he says. "So we've put a number of protocols in place within the shopping centre and within each store, obviously, they will be a number of requirements with respect to their own safety measures."

Savard says it may take a few days for every store to reopen.

"It was a fairly quick turnaround in terms of the announcement from when we were able to move from Stage 1 to Stage 2. Obviously as the days go on and we get a little bit further out from the announcement, we anticipate that more tenants will slowly come online. What we've found in other properties across Canada is that it doesn't happen all at once," he says.

Savard is reminding customers that face masks will be mandatory beginning Friday.

"Another thing we've been getting a lot of questions on is the requirement for all the customers to be wearing face protection and masks while they're out in the public. Obviously we'll be doing our part to support the health unit in that initiative and we'll be having security at all the doors chatting with the customers as they head into the building."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is making masks mandatory for anyone going to a commercial business as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Savard says the food court in the mall will be open, but dining areas will be closed and meals will be takeout only.

Devonshire Mall at 3100 Howard Ave. will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tecumseh Mall at 7654 Tecumseh Rd. E. will be open as well from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. until it switches to expanded hours next week.

With files from Rob Hindi