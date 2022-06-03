Local man arrested by Windsor Police in shooting investigation

Windsor Police have arrested a local man following a recent shooting incident.

According to police, on Wednesday officers attended the area of Grove Ave and Church St in response to a report of guns shots heard in the area.

Once officers arrived on scene they learned the suspect had fled the area, obtained the last known direction he was heading, and police were able to locate the suspect in the area where he was arrested without incident.

Police say during the course of the investigation, a loaded handgun was located and seized.

Officers canvassed the area and located several spent shell casings that were found on Church St.

There were no reports of physical injuries as a result of the incident, and through investigation police say it's believed this was not a targeted incident and that the man was recklessly shooting into the air.

38-year-old John Boocock, from Windsor, is facing eight criminal charges including Possess Restricted Firearm and Handle Firearm, weapon or ammunition in a careless manner.