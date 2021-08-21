Local man arrested following robbery investigation

Windsor Police have arrested a 30-year-old local man following an investigation into a robbery that took place on August 12.

Officers were called about the robbery at an establishment located in the 400 block of University Avenue West around 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, August 15, a patrol officer recognized the suspect from a previous encounter. The officer managed to locate the man around 5 p.m. that day walking in the area of Wyandotte Street near Pelissier Street.

He was subsequently arrested without incident, and police are thanking members of the public for their help in the investigation.