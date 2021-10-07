Local man facing impaired driving charges

A local man is facing charges after members of the Walpole Island Police Service recently noticed a stationary vehicle in the middle of Tecumseh Road.

Officers came across the vehicle on September 26 just after 9 a.m., and after speaking with the driver, it became clear to police he had consumed alcohol.

A roadside screening device was administered, and police arrested the driver for impaired operation and transported him to the Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police detachment, where they provided two samples over the legal limit.

A 24-year-old Windsor man is now facing two criminal charges as a result.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 8.