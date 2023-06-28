Local medical officer of health asking community to postpone outdoor activities

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is asking the community to postpone outdoor activities due to poor air quality.

"My message is that if you can reduce your exposure to the air quality to the air please do that" says Dr. Mehdi Aloosh. "If you can postpone your activities outside do that. If there is something planned, if you'd be able to change your schedule do that."

Dr. Aloosh says the air quality is low and individuals can protect themselves from hazardous materials in the air.

"I think it's important to know that everyone knows their body best and we should be conscience about our reaction to the air pollution because our susceptibility is different," says Dr. Aloosh.

He says due to the low air quality, dog owners should walk slower when walking their dogs.

"Some of the strategies for people if they want to go walk their dogs is to limit the numbers if they can or reduce the distance that they're walking outside or shorten that," he says.

Windsor-Essex remains under a Special Air Quality Statement as a result of forest fires in northern Ontario and Quebec.

Environment Canada issued the statement Tuesday morning.

