Local Mental Health Association Needs Help 

The local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association needs your help.

There is more demand for its Client Assistant Fund and it needs some financial assistance. Association spokesperson Kim Willis says a lot of the program's services are now done via phone or online.

"They use their cell phones, they have a plan and they are running low on minutes and we want to ensure that we continue to support clients in their mental wellness and if they are struggling with a mental illness," Willis says.

The program also helps people with mental health issues pay for services like transit, but transit is on hold now.

"We need to help our clients get to the appointments and grocery stores so that means paying for taxi vouchers," says Willis.

She says clients still need access to help, which has been challenging with the outbreak.

"We've just seen the demand increase significantly in the last couple of weeks and with no end in sight of physical and social distancing, we believe there will be more pressure on this fund," according to Willis, who goes on to say the program helped 317 people last year.

The Sole Focus Project donated $10,000 to the fund, but Willis says another $10,000 is needed.