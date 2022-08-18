Local MOH remains concerned with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses

Heading into the fall season, the acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is concerned.

"I think on many many levels we are concerned about COVID but I also want to share that COVID is only one of the many public health concerns moving forward as well," says Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

He feels there is a significant risk to the community this fall with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

"In general respiratory illnesses, there's a greater burden of respiratory illnesses in the fall," he says. "Additionally I think the number of people who are fully vaccinated or up to date of their vaccine is not where we'd like it to be. I am concerned about additional cases and additional outbreaks moving forward in the fall. I'm also concerned about the flu and we have to not only get people up to date on their COVID vaccines but also on their influenza vaccine."

Dr. Nesathurai says the pandemic is not over and is asking the community to remain vigilant for COVID.

"I think we do have reasons to be concerned moving forward but I also think that we have opportunities to mitigate the burden of disease in the community overall," says Dr. Nesathurai.

He feels the community understands the risks with COVID but are also fatigued.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been more than 644 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.