Local MP calls it a 'great day' for Windsor-Essex

The MP for Windsor-Tecumseh is calling it a terrific day for the region.

"I've said from the very beginning confident that we were going to get this agreement done, confident that the battery plant will be built here in Windsor," says Irek Kusmierczyk.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Kusmierczyk said the agreement for the NextStar Energy battery plant is signed, sealed and delivered.

He says it's the single largest auto investment in the history of the country.

"This really lays the foundation for really a golden era, a period of prosperity we haven't seen in our community for over 100 years," says Kusmierczyk. "Again this is the single largest federal investment in the history of our country in auto right here in Windsor-Tecumseh. This is terrific news."

The federal and provincial governments have announced they will provide performance incentives to Stellantis and L-G Energy Solution of up to $15-billion, subject to conditions and benefits to Canada and Ontario.

Kusmierczyk says he's excited for the jobs the plant brings to the community.

"For us now that we've got this deal done, we're already looking at the next investment and the next investment after that, that's going to bring hundreds more and thousands more jobs to this community," says Kusmierczyk.

Work at the site has resumed after the companies halted construction on a portion of the plant earlier this year to negotiate for government funding to match subsidies that the U.S. would offer.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said it's great to see the plant is back on track and Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy believes the plant will have a generational impact for the community.

The governments say Volkswagen Group and PowerCo SE could receive $13-billion in performance incentives to establish a Volkswagen electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing plant in St. Thomas, Ontario.